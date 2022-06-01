Adani Ports & SEZ: More fuel left for its acquisition-led growth

(Representative image) Led by acquisitions, the company now has close to 24 percent market share, against 11.6 percent in fiscal 2014

Adani Ports has largely pursued inorganic growth, and fiscal 2022 saw a total investment of close to Rs 11,400 crore, against a capex of Rs 3,750 crore through the organic route. The inorganic route has several advantages but only if the company manages the front- loaded acquisition cost well. So far, it seems Adani has done it well and the party continues, even if the debt has spiked. In fiscal 2022, the company handled close to 312 million tonnes (MT) of...