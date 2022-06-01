English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Adani Ports & SEZ: More fuel left for its acquisition-led growth

    The Adani Ports stock is loaded with value, considering the valuations and earnings visibility

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    June 01, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Adani Ports & SEZ: More fuel left for its acquisition-led growth

    (Representative image) Led by acquisitions, the company now has close to 24 percent market share, against 11.6 percent in fiscal 2014

    Adani Ports has largely pursued inorganic growth, and fiscal 2022 saw a total investment of close to Rs 11,400 crore, against a capex of Rs 3,750 crore through the organic route. The inorganic route has several advantages but only if the company manages the front- loaded acquisition cost well. So far, it seems Adani has done it well and the party continues, even if the debt has spiked. In fiscal 2022, the company handled close to 312 million tonnes (MT) of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we headed for an oil slick ahead?

      May 31, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GAIL’s strike rate, twists and turns for M&M, GuruSpeak, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers