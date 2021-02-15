MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
  
  Array
(
    [SP1038_consent] => 2
    [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA
    [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov
    [TDFM_consent] => 2
    [NT_consent] => 2
    [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4
)
1
Last Updated Last Updated : February 15, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC: Resilience in 2020; recovery likely in 2021

The 2021 outlook for cement demand appears encouraging due to higher government spending in infrastructure, but the sustained increase in pet coke and oil prices poses some risk to its margin profile

Sachin Pal

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to PRO and get unlimited access to premium content at Rs.33/- per month. Use code SUPERPRO