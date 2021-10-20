ACC Q3 CY21: Profitability headwinds on the horizon

ACC’s margins benefitted from higher realisations and supply chain efficiencies, but cost inflation remains a major cause of worry across the entire industry. (Representative image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cement manufacturer ACC reported a decent set of earnings in the third quarter of 2021 on the back of a modest volume growth across its key operating markets. The operational performance surprised positively as margins held firm despite cost headwinds. Quarter result highlights ACC reported revenues of Rs 3,749 crore in Q3 CY21. A revenue growth of 8 percent year-on-year was mainly driven by an improvement in realisations as cement volumes came in largely flat at 6.6 metric tonnes (MT). Operating...