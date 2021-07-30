ABB India: Strong recovery captured in the valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ABB India (CMP: Rs 1,684, Market Cap: Rs 35,681 crore), which caters to the industrial, power and mobility clients, has reported a strong overall growth in revenues and fresh order book during the quarter ended June 2021. Moreover, the company indicated that the outlook remains good on the back of the recovery in economy, waning effect of the second wave of COVID-19 in June and a conducive environment for project execution. (image) Results at a glance During the June quarter, the company...