App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India demerger: Carving out a better deal for minority shareholders

ABB India’s power grid business accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue and 30 percent of EBIT. It reported a sales turnover of Rs 4,222 crore and an EBIT of Rs 422 crore in CY18

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Minority shareholders were apprehensive about valuations of the Indian power grid business of ABB India, which is now getting demerged as part of its parent's global slump sell off and sold to Hitachi for $11 billion.

The reason behind this apprehension was that ABB is exiting the global power grid business at a valuation of one time its CY17 annual sales and 13 times earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), far lower than the Indian business, which is trading at 3.3 times CY18 estimated sales and 38 times EBIT. If the global benchmark is used, domestic investors would receive far lower proceeds than what is ascribed by the market.

Thankfully, ABB India is now curving out this domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) business into a separate entity. Currently, promoters hold 75 percent in ABB India, while the rest is owned by the public. The demerged entity will mirror the existing shareholding of ABB India. After the demerger, existing promoter stake will go to Hitachi, whereas minority shareholders will be issued two shares of the demerged entity for every five shares held in ABB India.

As the management would seek to list this demerged company, the value will be determined by the market. While the rational for the swap ratio is still missing, the idea should be to maintain or create value for minority shareholders. The sum total of the shares after demerger should be equal to or higher compared to the current value of existing shares.

related news

ABB India’s power grid business accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue and 30 percent of EBIT. It reported a sales turnover of Rs 4,222 crore and an EBIT of Rs 422 crore in CY18.

Investors will weigh both the companies separately. ABB India is currently valued at 40 times its CY19 estimated earnings. That is on a higher side and reflect its technological edge and product profile, which may not reflect in the case of power grid business. Thus, the power grid business may get a lower valuation multiple, which seems to be reflect in the swap ratio and which favours the remaining business. This also means that investors should not expect a cash payout or a one-time dividend as expected by most earlier.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:48 am

tags #ABB India #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Instagram Working on New Format For Branded Content Ads

Snapchat Testing Beta in 5 Indian Languages

Jay Panda's BJP Entry and Tathagata Satpathy’s Political Sanyas Set ...

Rupee Surges 30 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G to Arrive in India Soon Says CEO DJ Koh

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & ...

As India-Pak Tensions Escalate, Clueless Children Living Along LoC Wor ...

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Goodyear Unveils Car Tyre That Also Works for ...

Vijay Mallya's Private Jet Dismantled at Air India Hanger, US-Based Fi ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Bowing to women who broke silence over ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.