English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Aarti Industries: Is it time to look past inventory headwinds?

    FY24 could be another year of consolidation for the industry, unless global growth picks up.

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 10, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Aarti Industries: Is it time to look past inventory headwinds?

    Aarti Industries presents an interesting turn of event for the Indian chemical industry,

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights:          Sequentially, gross margins have stabilised though EBITDA margins were further compressed FY24 to witness volume-led growth Margins to further compress as company explores newer geographies Capex on track, to add about 40-plus products by FY25 Accumulate stock in a staggered way   Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 557; Market cap: Rs 20,195 crore) presents an interesting turn of event for the Indian chemical industry, which, in FY23, witnessed headwinds on the pricing side as well on the high-cost inventory front. While these twin...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The China risk to earnings

      May 9, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's hydro storage plan makes little progress, the economy's flashing red th...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers