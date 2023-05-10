Aarti Industries: Is it time to look past inventory headwinds?

Aarti Industries presents an interesting turn of event for the Indian chemical industry,

Highlights: Sequentially, gross margins have stabilised though EBITDA margins were further compressed FY24 to witness volume-led growth Margins to further compress as company explores newer geographies Capex on track, to add about 40-plus products by FY25 Accumulate stock in a staggered way Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 557; Market cap: Rs 20,195 crore) presents an interesting turn of event for the Indian chemical industry, which, in FY23, witnessed headwinds on the pricing side as well on the high-cost inventory front. While these twin...