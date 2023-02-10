English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Aarti Industries: Does it strike the right chemistry for the long term?

    Earnings to be driven by capex spending over the medium term

    Anubhav Sahu
    February 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
    Aarti Industries: Does it strike the right chemistry for the long term?

    (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Sequential performance helped by traction in new plants Input costs show mixed trend. Raw material pricing sticky but freights costs drop Long-term contract for the supply of nitric acid removes raw material supply risks Capex for downstream products to start contributing from FY24 Accumulate stock in a staggered way Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 541; Market cap: Rs 19,588 crore) has posted a mixed set of numbers in Q3FY23. Gross margin compression was offset by lower operational expenses. In recent months, supply-side risks have abated. At...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What’s spooking equity investors? 

      Feb 9, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MPC signals rate hike cycle not yet over, companies benefit from lower tax, mon...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room

      Feb 4, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet gone

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers