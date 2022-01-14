A defensive pick for a volatile market

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Growth stocks command high valuations. However, those who are willing to live with slow growth, an extremely stable business, a dividend-paying company and very low risk in terms of balance sheet and management, can consider Mazagon Dock (CMP: Rs276 Market Cap: Rs 5561 crore), whose stock corrected recently. In terms of valuation, it’s cheap at 8 times its fiscal 2023 estimated earnings. Interestingly. at the current price, the stock is offering a good dividend yield of close to 3...