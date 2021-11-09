A decent show by Eicher Motors, a ride for the long term

In the case of Mercedes-Benz, its dealers will not go out of business once the direct-to- customer plan takes effect.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Eicher Motors (EML; CMP: Rs 2,710.95; M Cap: Rs 74,100 crore) posted a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY22, primarily on the back of improved realisation in the Royal Enfield (RE) segment and an increase in the volume in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. The outlook for the company is positive, driven by the pent-up demand for bikes, a sharp momentum in export demand, significant improvement in the CV segment, improvement in fleet utilisation, and the...