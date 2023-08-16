360 One Wealth: a uniquely positioned proxy for capital markets

The stock of 360 One WAM has gained 25 percent in the past six months.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

