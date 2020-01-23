App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Infrastructure: A great opportunity or myth?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether or not investors should consider pumping funds in infrastructure.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

"Promising opportunities" in real estate, education, healthcare, infrastructure and power have failed to deliver. Numerous companies sold many dreams and raised money from investors, but today either they have vanished from the market or the investments have turned into junk.

With the 2020 Budget scheduled to be announced on February 1, infrastructure development will again be in the limelight especially after the government unveiled a detailed road map to spend Rs 100 trillion on the sector by FY25.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether or not investors should consider pumping funds in infrastructure.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:34 pm

