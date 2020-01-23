3-Point Analysis | Infrastructure: A great opportunity or myth?

"Promising opportunities" in real estate, education, healthcare, infrastructure and power have failed to deliver. Numerous companies sold many dreams and raised money from investors, but today either they have vanished from the market or the investments have turned into junk.

With the 2020 Budget scheduled to be announced on February 1, infrastructure development will again be in the limelight especially after the government unveiled a detailed road map to spend Rs 100 trillion on the sector by FY25.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether or not investors should consider pumping funds in infrastructure.