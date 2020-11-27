PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro’s The Consistent Compounders Show—Episode 2 featuring Rajeev Thakkar of PPFAS Mutual Fund

In the latest episode of The Consistent Compounders Show, a series of exclusive interviews with India’s top fund managers, Saurabh Mukherjea chats with Rajeev Thakkar, Director and CIO of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Limited (PPFAS) Mutual Fund.

Moneycontrol News

In the latest episode of The Consistent Compounders Show, a series of exclusive interviews with India’s top fund managers, Saurabh Mukherjea chats with Rajeev Thakkar, Director and CIO of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Limited (PPFAS) Mutual Fund.

Thakkar is a market veteran, having spent more than 15 years in various segments of capital markets ranging from investment banking, corporate finance, securities broking to managing funds. PPFAS was amongst India’s first mutual fund house to give Indian investors exposure to global stocks alongside Indian stocks in the same portfolio.

Watch Rajeev lay bare the secrets of wealth creation through long-term equity investing.

Close

The Consistent Compounders Show is another addition to Moneycontrol Pro’s bouquet of premium offerings and will be helmed by Mukherjea, the founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Management.

related news

Through the interviews, Mukherjea, the former CEO of Ambit Capital, will attempt to glean for Pro users the wealth of wisdom accumulated by some of the finest minds in India’s fund management Industry. The interviews will offer a deep understanding of the thought process and guiding principles of these financial experts on how they manage billions.

The Consistent Compounders Show will give Pro subscribers an opportunity to find answers to the most pertinent questions on creating wealth from the top names in financial services.

Click here to join the Pro family, if you haven’t already.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 10:34 am

tags #MC Pro #The Consistent Compounders Show

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.