Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Sunday, 27th March, at 8 pm, with Saket Mehrotra on ‘Investment Methodology’

In this ninth Investen webinar, watch Saket Mehrotra, Equity Investor, on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

Saket Mehrotra is a CA, CS by profession. He has had multiple stints in the Corporate Finance world with conglomerates and MNCs like ITC Limited and Phillip Morris International.

He has also had the privilege to work in the early stage start-up space. He started investing in 2011 and has close to 10+ years’ experience of tracking the markets. He is a full time fund manager working with a family office handling Indian public equity assets of USD 20M. Through the journey of sharing content he has had the privilege to connect with the country’s finest minds from the investing, business and fitness world.

Saket has been a contributing writer in popular investing platforms like Investing.com, Moneycontrol and runs his own newsletter Beta to Alpha where he has been sharing insights with thousands of investors.

This webinar includes –

•In this session you will learn about Saket's framework of investing that includes -

•Understanding Profit Pools

•How to reduce your risk in Investing

•Developing a framework, committing time, capital and learning

•How to do scuttlebutt effectively

