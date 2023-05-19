Auto

Govt considers reducing subsidy for EV two-wheelers in FAME scheme

The prices of two-wheeler electric vehicles are likely to rise sharply as the Ministry of Heavy Industries is considering increasing the outlay for EV two-wheelers and reducing the subsidy per vehicle. The ministry plans to raise the outlay by 75 percent from the current Rs 2,000 crore under the FAME-II scheme. There are no plans to extend the FAME-II scheme beyond March 2024 or introduce FAME-III, according to a government official. Read more here.