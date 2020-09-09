172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-58-5814731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Relief for PACL investors

    There is some good news for PACL investors. The company, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, has collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal schemes. Now, SEBI says more than 12 lakh PACL investors have got their money back. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Ladakh situation ‘very serious’

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the India-China border situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious". He said there is a need for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. Read here.

  • Your Money

    It’s not tough to go global

    How should you go about buying equity shares of companies listed overseas directly? In fact, you do not need a demat account to buy shares of companies listed in the US or other overseas markets. You only need a trading account. Read this to know more about investing in foreign companies.

  • Global Watch

    Indian help sought for COVID-19 vaccine

    Russia has sought India's help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and also to conduct Phase-3 trials in the country. Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Read here to know about Russia’s plan to make the vaccine in India.

  • Tech Tattle

    Flying V takes to the sky

    Airplanes have had the same basic shape for decades now, a long barrel filled with passengers flanked by wings to lift them into the sky. But a new aircraft, named Flying V, being developed by a team of Dutch researchers, might change that concept. The Flying V carries its fuel in the wings, but it also carries passengers in its wings. Read this to know more about Flying V.

  • Startup Tales

    Locked up at home? Try interior designing

    Sequoia Capital and JSW Ventures-backed startup HomeLane is giving a fresh lease of life to interior design during COVID-19 using its proprietary 3D design technology platform called SpaceCraft. During the lockdown, the company received more than 350 new orders. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Apple keeps fans waiting

    Apple is getting ready to hold a digital-only event on September 15 where the company is expected to unveil its newest iPhones. Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variant s. Read the details here.

