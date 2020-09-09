Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 07:22 AM IST
Markets Buzz
Relief for PACL investors
There is some good news for PACL investors. The company, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, has collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal schemes. Now, SEBI says more than 12 lakh PACL investors have got their money back. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Ladakh situation ‘very serious’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the India-China border situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious". He said there is a need for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level. Read here.
Your Money
It’s not tough to go global
How should you go about buying equity shares of companies listed overseas directly? In fact, you do not need a demat account to buy shares of companies listed in the US or other overseas markets. You only need a trading account. Read this to know more about investing in foreign companies.
Global Watch
Indian help sought for COVID-19 vaccine
Russia has sought India's help in manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and also to conduct Phase-3 trials in the country. Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Read here to know about Russia’s plan to make the vaccine in India.
Tech Tattle
Flying V takes to the sky
Airplanes have had the same basic shape for decades now, a long barrel filled with passengers flanked by wings to lift them into the sky. But a new aircraft, named Flying V, being developed by a team of Dutch researchers, might change that concept. The Flying V carries its fuel in the wings, but it also carries passengers in its wings. Read this to know more about Flying V.
Startup Tales
Locked up at home? Try interior designing
Sequoia Capital and JSW Ventures-backed startup HomeLane is giving a fresh lease of life to interior design during COVID-19 using its proprietary 3D design technology platform called SpaceCraft. During the lockdown, the company received more than 350 new orders. Read here.
Tailpiece
Apple keeps fans waiting
Apple is getting ready to hold a digital-only event on September 15 where the company is expected to unveil its newest iPhones. Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variant s. Read the details here.
