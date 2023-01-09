Your Money

Why you should invest in ELSS throughout the year, and not make a year-end dash

ELSS is a market-linked equity-based savings instrument, unlike the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), old pension scheme or any other fixed return debt-oriented savings instrument. Investing in a systematic way throughout the financial year in ELSS, rather than rushing to invest in March or January-March quarter, can help investors lower volatility due to rupee cost averaging and investing in funds across various market cycles. Read here.