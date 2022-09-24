Technical View | Major correction likely if Nifty slips below 17,150, say experts
With a fall of more than 300 points in a day, the Nifty index saw a breakdown of crucial support levels of 17,400-17,500. The index formed a big bearish candlestick on the daily charts, closing below not only 50-day simple moving average (17,340) and 50-day exponential moving average (17,358), but also slipping below the gap area (17,380-17,401) of August 30. The August low of around 17,150 will be crucial support for the Nifty and if it is broken, the index can slip below 17,000, experts said. Read here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
PM Modi to sound poll bugle at Mandi, HP
Bombay HC deadline to Air India staff to vacate staff quarters ends
Mahanadi river tribunal hearing
Tomorrow
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) rally in Fatehabad, Haryana
New Kawasaki W175 BS6 India launch
Big Story
Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on September 23 supported moonlighting, saying that companies should not put a lid on employees' dreams. These comments come at a time when software major Wipro has fired 300 of its employees for moonlighting and peer Infosys has warned its personnel that moonlighting could lead to termination of their jobs. Read here for more.
Your Money
How OPD cover ensures enhanced protection in your health insurance cover
In the past few years, health insurance has proved to be a strong shield against mounting hospital bills. And, while a regular policy worked adequately well until lately, the recent rise in newer viruses and infections has made a strong case for having OPD cover in one’s health policy. Read more on this here.
Tech Tattle
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6
Google recently confirmed the launch of the Pixel 7 series in India. Now, a couple of days after the news, more recent leaks provide insight about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s pricing. Know about specifications of the phones. Here's how much they may cost.
Entertainment
Brahmastra a hit or flop? Here's economics of moviemaking
Movies entering the Rs 200 crore club are back after a two-year struggle during the pandemic. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has become only the second Hindi film to manage the feat in 2022. Yet, the jury is still out on whether Brahmastra can be declared a legitimate hit. Moneycontrol breaks down the business of Indian films and who gets what from the release of a big-screen venture. Read here.
Tail Piece
Employees productive working from home?
Microsoft has released an extensive new report on employees working from home and work trends, based on a survey of 20,000 staff members across 11 countries. Read here what the report says.