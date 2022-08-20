English
    Last Updated : August 20, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern; 17,710 crucial for market direction

      The Nifty50 fell for the first time in the last nine consecutive sessions and closed with over a percent loss on August 19. On the daily charts, the index formed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern. Hence, if the index holds its Friday's low point of 17,710 in the coming session, then there is nothing to worry but if it breaks, then it can correct up to 17,500 levels, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Cow smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal's CBI custody ends
      Humongous Asteroid 2019 AV13 to come close to earth
      Tomorrow
      NEET 2022 answer key likely

      Mumbai Half Marathon 2022

      Close

    • Big Story

      MPC resolution to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation confusing: Jayanth Varma

      The resolution of the monetary policy committee (MPC) in the August 3-5 meeting to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation confuses than clarifying the panel's position, according to member Jayanth Varma. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      Banks that offer lowest interest rates on education loans

      The ten cheapest education loan offers range from 6.95-8.65 percent, with state-owned majors Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India occupying the top three slots. Read more on this here.

    • Cryptoverse

      What is Ethereum's Merge?

      Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transaction. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

      Explore the country's best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India. In no particular order, here are our picks for the best phones - from Nothing Phone (1) to Vivo V25 Pro. Which phone is worth buying? Here is a comparison in terms of specifications, price, and design. Check out how they fare against each other.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra's multiple choice question on quirky, innovative 'car gate' video

      Industrialist Anand Mahindra had a multiple choice question for his 9.6 million Twitter family today. Sharing a video of an innovative gate that had a car door for entrance and one whole side of a car attached to the steel structure, Mahindra asked what kind of a person was the man in the clip. More details here.

