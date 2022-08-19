English
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup | August 19, 2022
    Anand Mahindra's multiple choice question on quirky, innovative 'car gate' video

    A Twitter user commented on Anand Mahindra's tweet: "This is called an Indian jugaad which you can't find anywhere in the world."

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra shared a quirky

    Anand Mahindra shared a quirky "car gate" video on Twitter.


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra had a multiple choice question for his 9.6 million Twitter family today. Sharing a video of an innovative gate that had a car door for entrance and one whole side of a car attached to the steel structure, Mahindra asked what kind of a person was the man in the clip.

    “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?” the Mahindra Chairman asked.

    The video gives us a glimpse into the quirky gate. The gate to the house is huge. It slides open too and in the middle is what looks like a whole car in the beginning of the video. Then the man demonstrating the gate steps out, opens the car door from the other side and enters the property through the vehicle that has been cut in half and installed on the gate.

    The maroon “half-car” is equipped with tyres and windowpanes and at the first glance, no one would suspect its cut in half.

    Take a look at the video here:

    Twitter users were quick to comment and point out the innovation behind the gate.

    “This is called an Indian Jugaad which you can't find anywhere in the world and Indians are known worldwide for many such jugaads. Undoubtedly, someone innovative with quirky sense of humour,” one user said.

    There was even responses to Mahindra’s initial question.

    “None of the above. He is an artist with recycling in mind,” came the quip.

    German Indian actor Suzanne Bernert also had an answer: “Passionate car lover... his smile is too broad to be an introvert... but yes, sense of humour to hai!”

    Here are some more comments:


    “He just wants to make sure that his driveway is not blocked by another car as one is already parked,” another comment read.
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Anand Mahindra twitter
