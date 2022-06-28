Last Updated : June 28, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Market ends higher for third day; positive global cues, IT and metal stocks lift sentiment
Indian equity benchmarks continued their upmove for the third consecutive session on June 27, making a strong start to the week on positive global cues, a fall in oil prices, and buying in IT and metal stocks. At close, the 30-share Sensex was up 433.3 points, or 0.82 percent, at 53,161.28, while the broad-based Nifty gained 132.8 points, or 0.85 percents, to 15,832.05, their best showing in more than two weeks. Read here to know more.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Amarnath yatra to start
Big Story
EPFO board to meet in July; separate PF scheme for gigs, universal pension scheme likely on table
The central board of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on July 8, and may reach consensus on separate PF scheme for gig workers and explore framing a universal pension scheme for all those who have not yet been covered by the retirement fund. Read here to know more
Your Money
These MFs cushioned your fall during market correction
Recent developments have affected different sectors and different segments of the stock markets. Here, we look at how different categories of equity mutual funds -- sector-oriented, theme-based and market-cap based -- have been affected during this market correction. Read here for more.
Startup Tales
Udaan lays off 180 employees in 'efficiency enhancement exercise'
B2B e-commerce unicorn Udaan has laid off around 180 employees, which is approximately 4-5 percent of the workforce, according to sources close to the developments. The company had an employee strength of around 4,000 before the layoffs. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Did Facebook just discontinue its Watch app for Apple TV?
According to reports from around the web, Meta appears to have seized support for the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV. Apple's tvOS doesn't have an included browser, so your only recourse is to either use AirPlay with another Apple device or just if you have a normal smart TV at home, the Facebook Watch app will still work on that. Read here for more details.
Tailpiece
This student bagged a Rs 1.8 crore job with Facebook in London, rejected Google, Amazon
A fourth-year student of computer science of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has bagged a job with Facebook in London with an annual package of Rs 1.8 crore. Mondal had also received offers from Google and Amazon, but he picked Facebook because it paid better. Read more here.
