Market Buzz

Sensex up 934 points, Nifty above 15,600; mid, smallcaps also gain

Indian equity benchmark extended gains for the second day on June 21, lifted by buying across sectors, especially in metals and IT names, and falling commodity prices. At close, the Sensex was up 934.23 points, or 1.81 percent, at 52,532.07, while the Nifty added 288.65 points, or 1.9 percent, to close at 15,638.80, their best performance in three weeks. Read here to know more