Market Buzz
Sensex up 934 points, Nifty above 15,600; mid, smallcaps also gain
Indian equity benchmark extended gains for the second day on June 21, lifted by buying across sectors, especially in metals and IT names, and falling commodity prices. At close, the Sensex was up 934.23 points, or 1.81 percent, at 52,532.07, while the Nifty added 288.65 points, or 1.9 percent, to close at 15,638.80, their best performance in three weeks. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Poco X4 GT to be launched
Big Story
Draupadi Murmu is NDA's candidate for presidential polls; Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's choice
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has named former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for presidential elections. The announcement came shortly after Opposition parties, including the Congress, picked Yashwant Sinha, a veteran politician and former union minister, as their candidate for the presidential polls. Read more here.
Your Money
Here are the best credit cards with milestone benefits
Milestone benefits on credit cards are additional privileges you can avail of on crossing a certain spending threshold. These benefits may vary across categories such as shopping, travel, entertainment and so on. Milestone privileges are especially helpful for big spenders who can easily breach preset spending thresholds. Here is a list of best credit cards offering milestone benefits.
Automobile
Indian auto component industry seeks to widen revenue streams with EV projects
As Indian auto makers line up $5 billion of investment for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), auto component producers are seeking to march in by boosting capital expenditure. Auto parts makers such as Minda Corporation, NEI Industries, Sona Comstar, Anand Group, Lucas TVS, Rane, JBM Auto, Brakes India, Sansera, JK Fenner, and Lumax have announced plans to expand capacity and create new skill sets to tap demand for EV parts. Read more details here.
Startup Tales
Sales automation firm LeadSquared joins unicorn club
Sales automation software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LeadSquared has joined the unicorn club after the Bengaluru-based company raised $153 million from WestBridge Capital as part of its Series C funding round. The company is India's 103rd startup to be valued at $1 billion or more even as concerns mount over funding and the growing number of layoffs in the industry. Read here to know more
Tech Tattle
Xiaomi Pad 5 Review
This year, Xiaomi got in on the tablet game with the Xiaomi Pad 5, the first tablet from the company to get a global debut. Is this the best Android tablet under Rs 30,000 in India? Read to know.
