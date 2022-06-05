Last Updated : June 05, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
More than 100 smallcaps pump out double digit returns
The market extended gains for the third week ended June 3 after the corporate earnings season, supported by positive global cues and favourable updates on monsoon progress. Read here to know
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Harley-Davidson restarting motorcycle production
Big Story
COVID-19 Vaccine | Corbevax gets DCGI nod as heterologous booster dose
Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, became the first vaccine to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a booster dose for the 18-plus age group. Read here
Your Money
Why EPF is still a winner despite lowest rate in over four decades
The EPFO has announced the lowest interest rate in over 40 years, causing heartburn among EPFO’s 60 million members, or salaried employees. Read more here
Automobile
Audi introduces warranty coverage for 5 years with unlimited mileage
Luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Friday said it has introduced warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all its cars sold this year, starting June 1. Get all the details here
Tech Tattle
Realme GT Neo 3T India launch confirmed
Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its GT series in India. The Realme GT Neo 3T is arriving globally on June 7, although a new report suggests that it will also be unveiled in India simultaneously or soon after the global launch. Read all about its features here.
Tailpiece
KK and the music that made him immortal
Legendary musician KK passed away unexpectedly last week after a concert in Kolkata. Here’s a look at his extraordinary life and the legacy he leaves behind. Read on.
