    Last Updated : May 16, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      $11 trillion and counting: Global stock slump may not be over

      A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Lunar Eclipse
      Western Railway to run 12 more AC local train services
      Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru
      PM Modi to visit Nepal
      Tomorrow:
      LIC IPO listing
      Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
      Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships

      Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv

      Close

    • Big Story

      Adani to buy Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion

      The Adani Group said on May 15 that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC - in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

      Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme 9 Review

      Realme has been expanding its 9 series in India. The smartphone maker already has six devices in the Realme 9 series in India: Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and the latest Realme 9. More here

    • Auto

      Escorts lines up Rs 400 crore capex for FY23; eyes higher exports of electric tractors

      Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts has lined up a capex of up to Rs 400 crore for the ongoing fiscal for new product introduction and creation of production capacity for the same, according to a senior company official. More here

    • Tailpiece

      This CEO will now pay his employees in gold

      A London-based CEO will now pay his employees in gold to help them stay ahead of inflation, according to a report in a local business newspaper. More here

