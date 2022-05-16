Last Updated : May 16, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST
Market Buzz
$11 trillion and counting: Global stock slump may not be over
A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv
Big Story
Adani to buy Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion
The Adani Group said on May 15 that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC - in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country. More here
Coronavirus Check
Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about
Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. More here
Tech Tattle
Realme 9 Review
Realme has been expanding its 9 series in India. The smartphone maker already has six devices in the Realme 9 series in India: Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and the latest Realme 9. More here
Auto
Escorts lines up Rs 400 crore capex for FY23; eyes higher exports of electric tractors
Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts has lined up a capex of up to Rs 400 crore for the ongoing fiscal for new product introduction and creation of production capacity for the same, according to a senior company official. More here
Tailpiece
This CEO will now pay his employees in gold
A London-based CEO will now pay his employees in gold to help them stay ahead of inflation, according to a report in a local business newspaper. More here
