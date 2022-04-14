English
    Last Updated : April 14, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street rises as recovery in growth stocks offsets mixed earnings

      US shares rose on Wednesday as a rebound in growth stocks on falling yields and strong results from Delta Air Lines offset declines in JPMorgan after the bank reported a slump in first-quarter profit in a mixed start to the earnings season. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
      Four-day long bank holidays to begin
      PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders
      Tomorrow:
      10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad
      Indian Women's League to kickstart

      PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj

      Close

    • Big Story

      Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russia

      Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      New COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection to immunocompromised patients: Study

      A newly developed COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in immunocompromised patients, including those with cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, according to early results from a small trial. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Tata Neu clocks over one million sign-ups and downloads within days of launch

      Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

    • Auto

      Mercedes-Benz bets on India's nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales

      Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How to make summer 2022 travel plans that actually happen

      After two years of cancellations, deferments and marathon sessions with airline customer service, many travellers are hoping to book summer trips that actually pan out this year. More here

