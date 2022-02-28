Last Updated : February 28, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Stocks set for painful week as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies
World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. US stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine have shaken markets across the world. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Maha Shivratri celebrations
Big Story
Ukraine agrees to meet Russia for talks
Ukraine said Sunday it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus -- near the Chernobyl exclusion zone -- after a call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko. The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border. More here
Coronavirus Check
Researchers predict 4th wave in India would begin in late June
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur predicted that the fourth wave may begin around June 22 and continue till October 24. However, the severity of the wave will depend on the emergence of new variants, vaccination status, etc. More here
Tech Tattle
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review
Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A-Series in India in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 9,999, which are now available for Rs 7,899 on TataCLiQ. Unlike the two previous Pixel TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds A Series is a budget take on Google’s infamous Pixel earbuds. More here
Auto
Hero MotoCorp’s expectations for 2-wheeler industry in FY23
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects the two-wheeler segment to make a strong comeback next financial year with the Omicron wave subsiding and a broader economic recovery in sight. The company reported sales of 12.92 lakh units in the December quarter. More here
Tailpiece
A list of upcoming OTT content awaiting March release
Bridgerton Season 2, Ajay Devgn in Rudra, Undekhi, Pieces of Her, Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project', Anne Hathaway in 'WeCrashed': Here's what to watch on OTT this March. More here
