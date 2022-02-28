English
    Last Updated : February 28, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Stocks set for painful week as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

      World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. US stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine have shaken markets across the world. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Delhi COVID-19 restrictions end
      Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22-Series X subscription opens
      Manipur goes to polls
      Tomorrow:
      Pune preschools reopening
      Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Manipur

      Maha Shivratri celebrations

    • Big Story

      Ukraine agrees to meet Russia for talks

      Ukraine said Sunday it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus -- near the Chernobyl exclusion zone -- after a call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko. The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Researchers predict 4th wave in India would begin in late June

      Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur predicted that the fourth wave may begin around June 22 and continue till October 24. However, the severity of the wave will depend on the emergence of new variants, vaccination status, etc. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review

      Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A-Series in India in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 9,999, which are now available for Rs 7,899 on TataCLiQ. Unlike the two previous Pixel TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds A Series is a budget take on Google’s infamous Pixel earbuds. More here

    • Auto

      Hero MotoCorp’s expectations for 2-wheeler industry in FY23

      The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects the two-wheeler segment to make a strong comeback next financial year with the Omicron wave subsiding and a broader economic recovery in sight. The company reported sales of 12.92 lakh units in the December quarter. More here

    • Tailpiece

      A list of upcoming OTT content awaiting March release

      Bridgerton Season 2, Ajay Devgn in Rudra, Undekhi, Pieces of Her, Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project', Anne Hathaway in 'WeCrashed': Here's what to watch on OTT this March. More here

    tags #Belarus #fourth wave #Google #Hero Motocorp #MC essentials #Pixel Buds A-Series #Russia #Ukraine

