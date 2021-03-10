English
Last Updated : March 10, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies files for IPO

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies files for IPO

    The public issue will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale of 17,24,490 equity shares by promoter and individual selling shareholders. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Mumbai airport's T1 terminal to resume domestic operations
    Draw for DDA Housing Scheme 2021
    Tomorrow:
    Trinamool Congress to release election manifesto on Shivratri

    Partial lockdown in Aurangabad till April 4

  • Big Story

    Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on March 9 amid reports of disquiet within the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

    Flipkart has given the employees an option to either get reimbursed for the costs of the vaccinations or get them for free at a partner hospital. Read this piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Jio launches affordable digital plans for small businesses

    Jio business has said the price of connectivity and digital solutions plans, starting from Rs 901 onwards, is 'one-tenth' of the current market rate. Read this piece here.

    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

  • Your Money

    E-invoice mandatory for turnover of Rs 50 crore and above

    E-invoicing will be extended to companies with turnover over Rs 50 crore from April 1, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification. Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    A look at British Royal Family scandals in recent history

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey is only the latest in a long list of scandals in the Royal Family’s recent history. Read more.

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

