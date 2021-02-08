Moneycontrol & CommsCredible collaborate with Grant Thornton Bharat to power their Faces of Vibrant Bharat Initiative

Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

In phase one, FoVB will tell stories of 52 sociopreneurs who are laying the foundation of India's emergence as a vibrant economy. This phase will culminate with a grand event that will bring together all the faces recognized under the initiative. The event will focus on an exchange of ideas for collaboration and learning through panel discussions, keynote presentations, networking sessions and much more.

Commenting on the initiative, Vishesh Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat, said: "The current pandemic has highlighted the massive disparity in our society. It has also shown the potential of how a nation can progress when it comes together. Our whole objective of starting this initiative is to bring together India's sociopreneurs and give them a platform to connect, engage and inspire. We want to help these sociopreneurs bridge the business challenges so that Bharat (India) rises to achieve its goal of becoming a $10-trillion economy."

Adding his views, Binoy Prabhakar, Editor of Moneycontrol, said: “We are thrilled to partner Grant Thornton and CommsCredible to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB). As storytelling is at the heart of everything that we do, it is a pleasure to be associated with an initiative that tells the stories of people and organisations driving real change at the grassroots. Social entrepreneurs play a vital role to push through development in rural parts where the traditional entrepreneurial approach and textbook business solutions might not work. It will be interesting to hear the experiences of these sociopreneurs.”

Sharing his views on the initiative, Aman Dhall, founder of CommsCredible, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat and Moneycontrol on this very exciting initiative. We believe India is on a cusp of long-term change, and this coming decade will be led by the collective effort of these sociopreneurs. We are very happy that we are a partner in curating and sharing stories of these promising sociopreneurs."