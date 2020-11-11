PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mobikwik-blue-american-express-card-here-is-how-to-apply-6100811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MobiKwik Blue American Express Card: Here is how to apply

MobiKwik has partnered with Amex to introduce up to Rs 1 lakh credit limit virtual prepaid card

Moneycontrol News

MobiKwik has joined hands with card network American Express (Amex) to introduce up to Rs 1 lakh credit limit virtual prepaid payments card. MobiKwik said in a statement, "The company has become the first non-bank to issue cards in India and the reason to bring this card is to expand MobiKwik from a wallet operator to financial services-led fintech player".

The company also said, "The MobiKwik Blue Card’s issuance process is one-click and takes just a few seconds".

The users will get instant credit on their prepaid card for up to Rs 1 lakh, which will be underwritten by MobiKwik, also MobiKwik Blue American Express Card will be linked with users' wallet.

Close

Upasana Taku, co-founder & COO at MobiKwik said, "The launch of the MobiKwik Blue Card is a milestone in our journey of becoming a full stack fintech platform, bringing Financial Inclusion to the Indian masses and delivering on the promise of Digital India".

related news

MobiKwik Blue American Express Card - Here is how to apply:

- Download Mobikwik app on mobile phone.

- Login or Sign up with registered mobile number and put OTP which is sent on mobile.

- At the top right corner of the screen there will be a logo of the American Express, click on the logo to activate the card.

- The card offers value to the customers in the form of Rs 10,000 in credit limit, 1 percent SuperCash on buying products and 20 percent savings on Diwali shopping.

Within a month of its launch, MobiKwik Blue American Express Card of around 2 lakh had already been issued. MobiKwik said "Early results indicate that the MobiKwik Blue card has surpassed expectations even before its formal launch". The company has raised over USD 100 million in funding from marquee investors.

"Aligned with this strategic focus, we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with MobiKwik for the Blue Card which furthers the “Digital First" agenda in a meaningful way" Divya Jain, VP & Head of Global Network Services, India & South Asia at American Express said.

MobiKwik was launched in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku and is one of the largest payments networks in India with 12 crore users, 30 lakh merchants, and more than 300 billers.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 09:03 am

tags #Business #Companies #personal finance #startups

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.