Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar unveils white paper charting IBM’s India Quantum strategy

Minister of State for electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on September 14 unveiled IBM’s white paper covering the global technology giant’s roadmap to quantum computing growth in India.

In 2019, IBM became the first company to launch a circuit-based commercial quantum computer called Quantum System One. Quantum Computing involves using quantum mechanics or mathematical descriptions of the motion and interaction of subatomic particles for superfast calculations by the virtue of superposition, interference, and entanglement.

IBM’s new white paper talks about how India has the opportunity to build capacity in quantum computing. The progress in this technology is expected to bring a plethora of opportunities including “next-gen battery design, corrosion analysis, automotive structural analysis, new materials design, solar conversion, catalysts, enzyme design, fraud detection, factoring, cyber forensics, ranking and partial ranking, sustainability, risk management, drug discovery and more.”

“Nasscom-Avasant, in their 2022 report, predicted that India will have a $310B value industry in quantum technologies by 2030. Capitalising on this value requires a sound national strategy that fosters an ecosystem reflecting the unique industrial and research landscape of India that effectively deploys quantum technologies resources,” the white paper said.

“A successful national quantum computing strategy in India hinges on advancing four essential components in parallel: (1) workforce and enablement, (2) economic development and industry, (3) research and development, and (4) quantum services and infrastructure. This will enable the creation of a sustainable quantum ecosystem in India with a large workforce skilled in quantum computing and able to propel the country to the forefront of advanced technology,” the paper added.

As per the white paper, India will have the largest number of software engineers in the world by 2024. “Quantum computing presents a unique opportunity to shape that talent by upskilling and reskilling for new applications, and build leadership in the future of IT.”

Speaking at IBM’s flagship event Think in Mumbai, India MD Sandip Patel said, “We've just published a white paper that lays out IBM's vision on quantum strategy, but more importantly, a roadmap towards building and quantum industry in India.”

Chandrasekar said, “Amongst the many things that we see as emerging areas, the frontiers of technology that the Indian ecosystem must be a part of…quantum is a very important piece of it. Quantum is going to be -- notwithstanding the usual marketing hype that always accompanies new emerging technologies -- clearly something that cannot be ignored or if it is ignored, you do so at your own risk embedded represents a significant area of our strategic focus high up there with high-performance computing and Open Compute.”

He added, “In Compute, our vision as India is to run the whole spectrum. So on one end of the spectrum, at the cutting edge, we are intending to build capabilities in quantum and high-performance computing. And the other end, we want to build low-cost digital products and devices that will allow more and more digital empowerment of the 1.2 billion Indians that are being connected to the internet by 25.”

On September 12, IBM announced that IIT Madras would become the first Indian institution to join the IBM Quantum Network of 180 global members including a community of Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions, and research labs.