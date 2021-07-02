MARKET NEWS

Mindtree completes acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from L&T

In May this year, Mindtree had announced it will acquire the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore, a move that will enable the mid-sized IT firm to capture opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 space.

PTI
July 02, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
 
 
Mindtree on Friday said it has completed acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

"The company has consummated the acquisition of L&T’s digital transformation business undertaking (NxT Digital Business) on July 1, 2021, consequent to completion of customary conditions precedent agreed under the business transfer agreement dated May 20, 2021, between the company and L&T," Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

L&T is also the promoter/holding company of Mindtree with a 61.03 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based company.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro #Mindtree #NxT Digital business
first published: Jul 2, 2021 11:35 am

