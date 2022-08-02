English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Metro Brands: Good fit for your portfolio

    With aggressive store expansion and robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), owing to the focus on premiumisation, MBL is on track for a strong growth, going ahead.

    Bharat Gianani
    August 02, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Metro Brands: Good fit for your portfolio

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 738; Market cap: Rs 20,045 crore) has posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q1FY23. An increase in mobility, after COVID-related curbs were lifted, boosted performance. MBL has stated that the strong demand momentum is sustainable. With aggressive store expansion and robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), owing to the focus on premiumisation, MBL is on track for a strong growth, going ahead. Also, it has managed inflationary cost pressures well, reporting margin improvement in the June...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India’s growth is on a roll

      Aug 1, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: TVS rerating overhang, HDFC Q1 blip, India’s balancing act at SCO, Nestle India’s growth balm, Yes Bank has its task cut out and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers