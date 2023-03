Representative image

With the introduction of RuPay cards on the unified payment interface (UPI) network, the number of merchants with the platform is set to rise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly Bulletin on March 21.

“With the RuPay credit cards going live on the UPI platform, merchant adoption is set to gain further traction,” the bulletin said.

