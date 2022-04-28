English
    Meesho records over 100 million transacting users in last one year

    New Delhi, Apr 28 E-commerce start-up Meesho has acquired over 100 million transacting users on its platform in the last one year, the company said..

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    E-commerce start-up Meesho has acquired over 100 million transacting users on its platform in the last one year, the company said on Thursday.

    The company said that the transacting user base on the platform has grown by about 5.4 times and gross merchandise value (GMV) has risen around 3 times since March 2021, without disclosing the actual numbers.

    "In the sphere of e-commerce, Meesho has achieved significant growth in a short span of time. We have been the fastest to reach 100 million transacting users. With nearly 80 per cent of the demand coming from tier 2 plus cities, our vision to democratize e-commerce for everyone is truly being brought to life,” Utkrishta Kumar, CXO – Business at Meesho said.

    Meesho said that it has recorded a 85 per cent increase in seller registrations since April 2021, along with 3 times growth in average seller revenue.

    Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2 plus cities such as Hisar, Panipat and Tiruppur, among others, the statement said.

    "Meesho has enabled the creation of thousands of jobs for delivery personnel and enabled lakhs of MSMEs to succeed online. We are building a platform that enables growth and margins for MSMEs, Kumar said.



