    MC Pro presents Noiseless Charts Masterclass: Episode 3 - Major Patterns and Chart Analysis with Prashant Shah. Watch Now

    In this series of Noiseless Charts Master Class, Prashant Shah, Co-Founder, Definedge, will cover all concepts on Point and Figure methodology

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
    Masterclass_epi3

    MC Pro Masterclass is the latest addition to the series of efforts by Moneycontrol team to bring the best minds from trading and investment fraternity to share insights directly with our Pro users.

    This Masterclass provides comprehensive coverage of Point and Figure Charts (P&F), taking a deep dive into both fundamental and advanced concepts. P&F methodology is a robust and objective trading system that operates within the realm of Noiseless Charts. The sessions are thoughtfully structured to ensure even individuals without prior knowledge of the subject can acquire actionable trading strategies by the end of the six episodes.

    In the 3rd episode of this Master Class series, Prashant Shah takes us through some of the major patterns and how to analyse charts.

    This Masterclass is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Please check here or visit our webinar page for more details.

    The Series includes:

    Episode 1 : Understanding Point and Figure charts
    Episode 2: Basic Price Patterns and Identifying Trade Setup
    Episode 3 : Major Patterns and Chart Analysis
    Episode 4 : A unique method for Identifying Targets, Marking Tops and Bottoms and Drawing Trend Lines
    Episode 5 : Price Action Trading and Objective Noiseless Trading Strategies
    Episode 6 : Market Regime Analysis and Identifying Outperformers

    Gear up for an insightful series on Noiseless Charts & decode Point & Figure methodology.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 04:38 pm

