MC Explains | Will a TSA-like concept be beneficial for security at India’s airports?

Flyers being checked with a metal detector at Delhi airport. (Image credit: @AmanKayamHai_/Twitter)

In the past few weeks, there has been talk of India adopting the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) system for airports in the country.

The US implemented the TSA after the 9/11 attacks to prevent similar attacks in the future. It was felt that aviation was one of the most critically affected sectors due to a lack of consistency and integration in the US homeland security infrastructure.

Rajiv Bansal, the secretary of civil aviation, has been quoted as saying on April 27 that India must deliberate on “the move to a TSA-based concept across 148 airports, which will grow to 220 airports in the next three to four years. We should have a seamless security system.”

Though the idea has been mooted, its implementation in India is still some time away. Moneycontrol examines whether the TSA system is better than the current security arrangements at Indian airports and what advantages it may bring.

What is the TSA system?

In the US, the TSA serves as a one-stop shop for all aspects of aviation security. It serves as the regulator that develops security policy, compliance oversight – both domestically and internationally – provides law enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Services, has an intelligence branch, dog detection teams and a full research and development branch. All primary equipment for screening operations is procured, owned and maintained by the TSA.

Unlike in India, baggage-screening at US airports is the responsibility of the TSA, not airport operators. This leads to greater consistency in the screening process. The TSA is also the lead federal agency for security of highways, railroads, mass transit systems and pipelines.

Why did the US adopt the TSA system?

After the 9/11 attacks, it was found that there were several red flags that had been raised but not acted on. The 31-page executive summary of the 9/11 Commission Report stated that while the attacks were a shock, they should not have come as a surprise.

“Islamic extremists had given plenty of warnings that they meant to kill Americans indiscriminately and in large numbers,” it said.

The TSA was established by the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George Bush on November 19, 2001, or about 70 days after the attacks. It is funded through a passenger fee charged for every trip originating in the US.

Why is there talk about India adopting this system?

India faces similar issues that the US faced before 9/11. Besides, India is in a zone where the Taliban rules a country not too far from its borders and there are threats from various extremist organisations.

With aviation and the number of airports growing, the threat perception is much more intense as a rogue element can take off from an airport where security is not that tight and target a high-value target.

Current situation in India

As per the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s guidelines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is the overall security regulator. BCAS comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

However, operations at airports fall under various ministries. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards airports, and the Bureau of Immigration both come under the home ministry. The finance ministry takes care of the Customs Department.

The CISF provides security at about 70 major airports, while it is the responsibility of the state police to manage other airports. Various agencies handle different security aspects at airports.

For example, at major airports such as Delhi, there is an inline baggage security system, which is basically miles of conveyor belts where checked-in bags are scanned many times. At such airports, bags are dropped off at the check-in counter, tagged and sent through the inline baggage security system.

At smaller airports, bags are x-rayed and cleared before they are dropped off at the check-in counter and sent to the hold. The airline staff then checks the boarding cards of passengers before they board.

If there is an incident involving an unruly passenger on a flight headed to Delhi, it is the responsibility of the airline to offload and hand the offender to the Delhi Police for further action. The CISF is not authorised to enter the aircraft.

In smaller airports, security is the responsibility of the state police, which complicates matters further.

Take the case of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka. The authorities have seized over Rs 300 crore in cash, which was supposedly meant to influence voters. It is possible that some of these funds came by air from smaller airports surrounding Karnataka.

What advantages does TSA bring?

If the TSA system is adopted in India, there will be harmonisation of equipment and standard protocols or rules to be followed by all airports.

The various silos functioning at airports will fall under one head, which will be in a better position to coordinate a quick response in case of an untoward incident or reports suggesting the possibility of some incident.

Has India taken a decision to follow the TSA system?

There is no finality on this, although a debate is going on over whether there is a need to reassess the country’s aviation security system. Those in the know insist that it is still too early to say whether the TSA or some other system will be followed. The idea is said to have been floated only a few months ago.

Should India adopt a TSA-like system?

Yes. With Indian aviation growing, new airports coming up and the country set to become the third-largest civil aviation market globally, there is a need to have standardised norms for airport security under one agency, something that a TSA-like system will ensure. If such a system is adopted, then security will get its due place.

Besides, with a TSA-like protocol, Indian airports will shift to high-tech security systems such as 3D body scanners, which the BCAS has mandated to be installed at all airports that handle 5 million or more passengers annually by the end of this year.

Such machines will do away with the need for passengers to take out personal electronic devices, chargers and liquids during security checks, saving time and making the passenger experience at airports better.

However, for all this to happen, an act will have to be passed, allowing a TSA-like system for which the states will also have to be on board.

Funding a TSA-like system

There is no clarity on this. At the moment, the money for CISF and BCAS comes from the government. Since security is a sovereign function, this funding could continue to come from the government, with a part of the cost passed on to flyers through a passenger security fee.

Currently, passengers are charged a fee as a part of the air fare under two heads – security and facilitation.

For the US TSA, a total of $10.4 billion (Rs 85,400 crore) in funding was sought in the President’s FY24 budget, according to a TSA statement dated March 28, 2023.