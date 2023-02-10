English
    MC Explains: What are municipal bonds? All you need to know

    Municipal bonds are similar to corporate bonds, but they are issued by civic authorities to finance urban infrastructure projects.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 10, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
    Although Indore is the first to target individual/retail investors, municipal bonds have hit the street before but catering only to institutional investors.

    The Indore Municipal Corporation opened its first public issue of green bonds on February 10 to raise Rs 244 crore, Moneycontrol reported. With municipal bonds becoming the talk of the town, here is an explainer to understand the instrument and its purposes.

    What are municipal bonds?

    Municipal corporations issue bonds to raise funds from individuals and institutions. The investors are promised a specified interest and return of the principal amount on the maturity date.