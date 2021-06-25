MC Exclusive | Co-working will be future of Indian businesses post-pandemic India: 91Springboard CEO Anand Vemuri

Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91Springboard.

Indian business sector took a hit when the coronavirus pandemic cramped India in 2020 and restrictions on movements were imposed by the government in March 2020.

Offices were shut for indefinite time and employees were asked to switch to Work From Home (WFH) mode. As almost a year and half have passed and restrictions easing in, firms are mulling to reopen their offices. The questions arise how viable and feasible the options of Working From Offices (WFOs) would be, and how co-working can take the new shape? Edited excerpts of interview with 91 Springboard CEO Anand Vemuri speaking with MoneyControl:

What are the challenges before firms when COVID-19 restrictions ease in?

There are lots of issues that will emerge ahead of the firms when these (COVID-19) restrictions will be eased. Issues like uncertainty over how business will do, feasibility issues, office lease issues/arrangements will emerge.

I think approach towards solving the issues will be a big challenge ahead of the firms. I firmly believe post-COVID-19 pandemic that ‘neither 100 percent WFH is feasible nor 100 percent WFO is an option’. I would say co-working will be future of Indian businesses post-pandemic India.

More relaxation in WFH norms will create more employment, aid BPO sector growth

What are the options available for offices mulling for WFO?

Choosing a collaborative arrangement is the key post-pandemic after September 2021. The firms can switch to alternative days for WFH and WFO -- 2 days from office and 2 days from home -- which may provide some relief. This was also practised earlier in 2020 and may help in near future.

What according to you are the disadvantages of WFH?

There are sectors which can manage from WFH culture -- like ITs and services, but for firms which bow on data privacy and are into manufacturing will have to open up their offices.

On disadvantages of WFH, I would say communication and collaboration are two big issues. Apart from these, disruptions like infrastructure issues, privacy from family for work purposes, internet connections, electricity, data privacy, etc are additive.

Speaking about data privacy, how do you see, WFH has hindered the businesses?

For IT and consulting firms too -- like TCS, Infosys, Accenture, Delliote, etc -- data privacy is of utmost importance. In long term they will have to open their offices. But, I see massive hurdles associated with this.

What are the hurdles that businesses and firms, according to you, firms will face when offices open?

Transportation of logistics -- laptops, desktops, office equipment allotted to employees, etc -- back to offices will be a great challenge. Plus hiring office space for employees to work and maintaining the COVID-19 precautions are another set of issues. As per to me the offices and office culture may not the be the same as it were pre-pandemic era.

How co-working through 91Springboard can step in?

We as a firm step in who need their employees to work from specific locations, but giving them the independence and privacy required to do the job. We have 26 hubs spread across India -- majorly in metros -- and planning to expand our base in Tier-2 cities as well.

We help in saving the upfront cost of firms willing their employees to work from offices. With co-working, a firm ‘pays for what they use’. Apart from this, unlike big firms where they have to pay for infrastructure on a yearly basis, we charge on monthly basis. So this help for small businesses and startups looking for a possible solution with minimum investment. Also, assuring utilisation of proper resources – including human resources – is where we come at helping business sustain productivity.

When do you think by when India businesses can open with full throttle?

Considering the present scenario, I feel when 60-70 percent of country’s people are vaccinated, the businesses will open in full swing. I have a feeling that by March 2022, Indians may be able to successfully return to businesses, however, situations will be different from pre-covid era.