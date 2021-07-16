MARKET NEWS

July 16, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

Zomato IPO Live Updates: IPO subscribed 9.37 times on day 3 so far, QIB portion booked 14.64 times

Zomato IPO Subscription Status: The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.93 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.42 times against their reserved portion.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 9.37 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 673.93 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.93 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.42 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 41 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 14.64 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 8.30 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 597.01 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.86 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.32 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 41 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 12.73 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

    KRChoksey Research on Zomato's competition

    The food delivery space has seen consolidation over the past few years and from more than a dozen players the competitive landscape has reduced to three big players, namely 1) Zomato, 2) Swiggy and 3) new entrant Amazon Food. 

    The biggest competitor of Zomato in the food delivery business is Swiggy, while the newest is Amazon Food in India. As both Swiggy and Amazon has sufficient financial muscles to play for the long haul, they can give intense competition to Zomato. However, both are unlisted.

    Though Zomato and Swiggy earn most of their revenues from food delivery, they share different strategies. While Zomato is aiming to be present in every aspect of a restaurant business, Swiggy is focusing on just the delivery of literally everything. Hence Zomato’s focus on food delivery only will help the company to tide over the competition. 

    Even Amazon Food is also a new entrant, and its food delivery is a small portion of its entire business, and not necessarily its focus area. All these will help Zomato to retain its loyal customers that it has built over the years in the food delivery business.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Revenue model of Zomato

    Revenue model of Zomato
  • July 16, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 7.88 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 566.43 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.73 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.18 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 40 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 12.06 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 7.59 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 546.21 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.67 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.05 times against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 40 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 11.63 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 6.33 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 455.51 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.53 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 91 percent against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 40 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 9.41 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Key risks for Zomato

    As per brokerage firm Arihant Capital Markets, Zomato may not be able to sustain historical growth rates, and historical performance may not be indicative of future growth or financial results.

    "The COVID-19 pandemic, or a similar public health threat, has had an impact and could further impact the company business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations," Arihant said.

    "If the company fails to retain its existing restaurant partners, customers or delivery partners or fails to add new restaurant partners, delivery partners or customers to its portfolio in a cost-effective manner, the company's business may be adversely affected," Arihant added.

    Systems failures and resulting interruptions in the availability of platform could adversely affect business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations, the brokerage firm pointed out.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 6.17 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 443.69 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.39 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 71 percent against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 39 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 9.25 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Kotak Securities on Zomato

    Food Services is a competitive market in India comprising food delivery players like Zomato and Swiggy, cloud kitchens like Rebel Foods and branded Food Services players (including quick-service restaurants like Dominos, McDonalds and Pizza Hut, among others). 

    Food delivery players also compete with multiple other participants in the Food Services industry including restaurants which own and operate their own delivery fleets, traditional offline ordering channels, such as take-out offerings and phone-based ordering, local publications, and other media, both online and offline where restaurants place their advertisements to attract customers.

    In this competitive market, Zomato has consistently gained market share over the last four years to become the category leader in the food delivery space in India in terms of GOV from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The chart below represents the year-on-year growth of Zomato and the industry.

  • July 16, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 5.29 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding. 

    The offer has received bids for 380.39 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.26 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 64 percent against their reserved portion. 

    The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 39 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 7.70 times.

