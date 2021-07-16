Zomato IPO Live Updates: IPO subscribed 9.37 times on day 3 so far, QIB portion booked 14.64 times

July 16, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato has been subscribed 9.37 times on July 16 so far, the third day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 673.93 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The retail investor portion has been subscribed 5.93 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 1.42 times against their reserved portion.

The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 41 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 14.64 times.