Women's Day 2021: Lakshmi Iyer of Kotak AMC on her journey into the world of finance

I started my career in financial services over two decades back. At that time, opting for finance as a career was a novelty for a woman, something hardly heard of.

I remember when I used to discuss my profession in my social circuit, many of them raised eyebrows—either in disbelief or out of ignorance.

Those were the days where market trading hours started and ended when you desired. Teams were small, assets under management were smaller, and I was the only woman in our dealing room…Woh din bhi kya din the! Fast forward to the present day—scale has increased manifold no doubt.

Participation of women in financial services has gone up too but can still get better for sure. When it comes to opting for a career in finance, why is it assumed that it is the fiefdom of men?

This is more of a perception issue than reality. There is general apprehension related to the pressures associated with this field.

Truth be told, where there is a will, there is a way. Mars Orbiter Mission was successfully launched by a team of women scientists.

The key here is that if there is indeed passion in her to pursue her professional aspirations despite all odds, there will be ways to accomplish it.

Such observations are not only in India, it seems to be in other parts of the world too.

I recall an Asian round table discussion I was part of a few years back, where I had co-panelists from the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc and the discussion, among others, was around how to increase women’s participation in financial services.

Women are taking on roles that were once considered the forte of men. For instance, we have seen an increase in the number of women pilots in India. Women are shining in sports like wrestling, weight-lifting too. Faith can move mountains, and here we are talking of just pursuing one's passion.

On a concluding note, I am reminded of this dialogue from the Bollywood movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl— "... Jab plane ko koi farak nahi padtaa ki usey kaun uda raha hai, to tumhe kyun padta hai… (if the plane doesn’t care who is flying it, why do you care...)." So calling out to all you ladies out there.

The world of financial services is an exciting journey, with its own share of adrenalin rush and somber moments. If you have the passion for a career in this arena, go challenge yourself and make it happen. And, come what may never quit.

Wish you all a very happy Women’s Day. More power to all of us.

: Views are personal and do not reflect the views of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.