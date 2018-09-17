App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro hits 52-week high as co with Mercury Network to jointly offer loan appraisal management platform

As part of the agreement, Mercury Network, one of the industry's largest appraisal order management platforms, will be integrated with Wipro's NetOxygen Loan Origination System (LOS) platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IT major Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 335.90, rising nearly 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company with Mercury Network is going to jointly offer loan appraisal management platform.

The company and Mercury Network signed an agreement to jointly offer appraisal management platform systems to customers in the financial services space.

It includes banks, mortgage/lending companies, credit unions, underwriting and appraisal management companies.

As part of the agreement, Mercury Network, one of the industry's largest appraisal order management platforms, will be integrated with Wipro's NetOxygen Loan Origination System (LOS) platform.

At 09:30 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 334.80, up Rs 4.65, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

The share price increased by 25 percent in the last 3 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.