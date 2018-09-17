Wipro hits 52-week high as co with Mercury Network to jointly offer loan appraisal management platform

Shares of IT major Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 335.90, rising nearly 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company with Mercury Network is going to jointly offer loan appraisal management platform.

The company and Mercury Network signed an agreement to jointly offer appraisal management platform systems to customers in the financial services space.

It includes banks, mortgage/lending companies, credit unions, underwriting and appraisal management companies.

As part of the agreement, Mercury Network, one of the industry's largest appraisal order management platforms, will be integrated with Wipro's NetOxygen Loan Origination System (LOS) platform.

At 09:30 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 334.80, up Rs 4.65, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

The share price increased by 25 percent in the last 3 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil