Markets surge over 2 percent: Key factors behind the bull run

Indian equities surged for the second session in a row on March 9, a day ahead of the election results of the five states. The market sentiment was also upbeat on the news reports suggesting that President Volodymyr Zelensky is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine. Analysts expect less aggressive move by US Fed, which will also help the markets to improve further.
This was the second straight session when the markets advanced. At 2.20 pm, the benchmark Sensex was up 1273.8 points or 2.38 percent at 54,697.89, while the Nifty 50 climbed 344.75 points or 2.15 percent at 16,358.20.
Here are the key factors behind today's bull run
Election results: Investors are awaiting the results of assembly elections held in five states on 10 March. India Today-Axis My India exit poll results have predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep in Uttar Pradesh and a big win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The exit polls have also given the BJP a clear majority in Manipur, a lead in Uttarakhand while predicting a tight finish in Goa with the Congress.
Russia-Ukraine conflict easing: The various news reports have suggested that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor. In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Zelensky said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24.
Government policies: According to a Morgan Stanely report, the equity markets are not falling as much as expected by the Ukraine crisis and the sharp spike in oil prices. Morgan Stanley’s argues that there are several reasons behind India’s resilience. "India's policy environment is among the strongest in the world driving India's idiosyncratic growth story and, more importantly, likely creating a new profit cycle. The rise in oil price is a threat but not strong enough in the context of the policy environment", the report said.
As per the brokerage firm, that the oil consumption relative to GDP is at all-time lows and is steadily declining especially since 2014. India's relative real policy rate to the US is at all time high. Monetary policy looks much better placed to handle the inflationary impact from an oil price rise especially when compared to history.
Markets have not fallen even though FPIs have steadily withdrawn capital since October 2021. Since 2014,external funding has shifted dramatically to FDI which is more stable and less sensitive to oil price fluctuations", the report added.
RBI move: Analysts are now cautious and keenly watching on how RBI tackles inflation in its next policy meet in the backdrop of higher oil and commodity prices. RBI had earlier estimated that a 10% increase in Brent prices is associated with 15bps downward pressure on real GDP growth. India's growth momentum was lower than expected with Real GDP growth in 3QFY22 coming in at 5.4%YY. Analysts say that the RBI's recent growth bias and the weaker GDP growth profile is likely to push back the first repo rate hike to the second half of FY23 (most likely October)..
GST Collection: India's gross goods and services tax (GST) collection rose 18% in February on year on year to Rs 1.33 trillion. This was the fifth straight month when the GST collections topped over Rs 1 trillion. "GST revenues remained expectedly resilient in February 2022, as the third wave had a limited impact on industrial activity and GST e way bill generation in January 2022. WIth the robust rise in GST e way bill generation in February 2022, we expect a sequential uptick in the GST revenues in the current month. Moreover, CGST revenues are likely to exceed the Government of India's FY2022 RE by up to Rs. 0.3 trillion, complementing the anticipated overshooting in direct taxes", said Aditi Nayar chief economist at ICRA.
Powell statement: Recently Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank would begin carefully raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting amid war in Ukraine. The Fed will move forward with plans to raise rates this month to try to tame high inflation, but the war in Ukraine has made the outlook "highly uncertain", Powell said quoting Reuters report.
LIC IPO: Some media reports suggest that the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp of India will be pushed to next fiscal. Due to the falling markets, analysts were expecting the government may do an LIC IPO at a discount price. Analysts say that pushing IPO to next fiscal is positive news and will help to reduce the fiscal deficit next year. The government will also wait to improve the market and this will help to get higher valuation to the insurer firm.