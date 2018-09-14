What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The Nifty50 after gap up opening started correction in late morning deals, but managed to claw back in last couple of hours of trade on short covering on Wednesday after big fall in previous two consecutive sessions.

The index closed sharply higher on reports of Prime Minister may be held economic review meeting to consider fiscal or monetary measures on Saturday, and ahead of industrial output and CPI inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty hold on to its crucial support placed at 11,300 levels and made a small bullish candle, which looked like a 'Hammer' kind of formation on daily charts, after two big bearish candles in previous two trading sessions.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,340.10, but wiped out all its gains in late morning deals to hit an intraday low of 11,250.20. The index managed to recoup those losses in last couple of hours of trade to hit day's high of 11,380.75 and closed 82.40 points higher at 11,369.90.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,286.47, followed by 11,203.03. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,417.07 and 11,464.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,819.20, up 11.70 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,617.86, followed by 26,416.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,957.86, followed by 27,096.53.

Wall Street rises with Apple, easing trade concerns

Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major US stock indexes on Thursday, while trade worries eased after China welcomed new talks with the United States. The S&P technology index climbed 1.2 percent on the day, its biggest percentage gain since August 2, boosted by Apple’s 2.4 percent gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,145.99, the S&P 500 gained 15.26 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.48 points, or 0.75 percent, to 8,013.71.

Asian shares rise as China and US weigh fresh talks

Asian shares nudged higher on Friday as moves by the United States and China to resolve a bitter trade dispute and a sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported global risk appetite.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early trade, following gains on Wall Street overnight. Australian shares were up 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 37 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,482- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

IIP grows at 6.6% in July in June as manufacturing, capital goods shine

India’s industrial production growth fell to 6.6 percent in July as compared to a revised 6.9 percent in June, data released by statistics office showed. It had expanded 1 percent in July last year. The June IIP figure has been revised from 7 percent earlier.

Industrial production grew on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables. IIP growth for the April-July period was 5.4 percent compared to 1.7 percent in the year ago period.

Retail inflation cools to 10-month low of 3.69% in August

India’s retail inflation fell to 3.69 percent in August, lowest in ten months, driven by cheaper food items, according to data released by statistics ministry on Wednesday. Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) had hit a nine month low at 4.17 percent in July and came in at 3.28 percent in August last year.

The slowdown in the rate of price rise comes after the central bank hiked benchmark repo rates by 0.25 percent twice in its bi-monthly monetary policy meetings in June and August.

Rupee stages a smart pullback from record low of 72.91/$, closes at 72.19/$

The Indian rupee, on Wednesday, ended the session at 72.19 per US dollar, much higher than the record low of 72.91 it touched during the day’s trade. The Indian currency had ended at 72.69 on Tuesday. With this, it has posted its biggest single-session rise against the dollar since May 25, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The currency also had managed to surpass 72 per US dollar-mark, before settling below it at the time of closing. In fact, it rose Re 1 on an intraday basis when the pullback was underway.

Oil prices claw back some ground after 2% fall

Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag. Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $78.41 a barrel by 0122 GMT, after falling 2 percent on Thursday. The global benchmark the day before rose to its highest since May 22 at $80.13 a barrel. US light crude was up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at 68.86, after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening at the moment and world oil demand would reach 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three months, global economic risks were mounting.

ECB keeps policy unchanged after nuanced guidance tweak

The European Central Bank kept its policy unchanged as expected on Thursday, announcing only a nuanced change in its guidance to remain on track for ending bond buys this year and keeping record low interest rates at least through next summer.

With inflation rebounding and growth levelling off at a reasonable pace, the ECB has been removing stimulus in modest steps. It is likely to continue moving by the smallest possible increments, fearing that anything bigger might set off market turbulence and unravel years of work. The bank kept unchanged its guidance on interest rates, a more closely watched item as its sets the course for monetary policy for a year, an unusually long horizon for a central bank.

US weekly jobless claims drop to near 49-year low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, hitting its lowest level in nearly 49 years and pointing to robust labor market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Sept. 8, the lowest level since December 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 more applications received than previously reported.

PEs, VCs pump in USD 1.6 bn investment in August: Report

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments stood at USD 1.6 billion across 50 deals in August, with buyout deals recording two times increase in value compared to the year-ago period, says a report. According to EY's private equity monthly deal tracker report, August 2018 recorded USD 830 million across 18 exits with two USD 200 million plus deals.

"PE/VC activity continued its strong run with USD 1.6 billion investments received in August 2018. Till August end, the sentiment towards India remained strong, with funds further adding to their dry powder, as evidenced by USD 2 billion raised during the month, adding to the already high levels of dry powder of close to USD 40 billion available for investment into the country," EY's partner and national leader (private equity services), Vivek Soni, said.

Sebi board may clear a proposal allowing foreign entities in commodity mkts

With an aim to deepen the commodity derivatives market, regulator Sebi's board is likely to approve a proposal to allow trading in this segment by foreign entities with exposure to the Indian physical commodity market.

Such foreign entities may be allowed to hedge their exposures with derivatives trading in all commodities traded on Indian exchanges, barring the sensitive commodities. The board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approve a proposal in this regard in its meeting scheduled next week, officials said. Under the proposal, foreign entities, having actual exposure to Indian physical commodity markets, may be termed Eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs).

OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy

OPEC on Wednesday further trimmed its forecast for 2019 global oil demand growth and said the risk to the economic outlook was skewed to the downside, adding a new challenge to the group's efforts to support the market next year. In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand next year would rise by 1.41 million barrels per day (bpd), 20,000 bpd less than last month and the second consecutive reduction in the forecast.

The report provides further indication of the rapid oil demand that helped OPEC and allies get rid of a supply glut will moderate in 2019. OPEC last month said global growth faced "numerous challenges", although its latest report suggests concern about them has deepened.

Exports up 19.21% in August; trade deficit slips to $17.4 bn

India's exports grew by 19.21 percent to $27.84 billion in August on account of healthy growth in petroleum shipments. "Export trade during August 2018 recorded at $27.84 billion, a positive growth of 19.21 percent. Exports excluding Petroleum also reported a positive growth of 17.43 percent," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

Merchandise imports too rose by 25.41 percent in August to $45.24 billion due to the rising crude oil prices, leaving a trade deficit of $17.4 billion.

Govt approves fiscal incentives for projects to improve oil recovery

The government Wednesday approved fiscal incentives to attract investments and technology in raising oil and gas production from aging fields, which will unlock an estimated Rs 50 lakh crore of hydrocarbons in the next 20 years, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The government will charge half of the Rs 4,500 per tonne cess levied on oil produced from nominated fields of state-owned ONGC and Rajasthan block of private sector Vedanta Ltd through enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and improved oil recovery (IOR) projects.

For gas, a 75 percent discount in royalty would be given. "Because of this, new investment and technology will come and Rs 50 lakh crore worth of production will increase in 10 years," the minister said.

Bank credit rise by 13.49%; deposits by 8.9%

Bank credit grew by 13.49 percent to Rs 87,89,259 crore in the fortnight ended August 31, according to recent RBI data. In the year-ago fortnight, bank advances was at Rs 77,44,237 crore. In the reporting period, the growth in advances was higher than the previous fortnight ended August 17, 2018, when it had grown at 12.94 percent to Rs 86,75,129 crore.

In the fortnight ended August 31, 2018, deposits grew by 8.88 percent to Rs 116,45,870 crore from Rs 106,96,099 crore in the fortnight ended September 1, 2017, the RBI data showed. Deposits grew at 8.31 percent to Rs 106,28,428 crore in the fortnight ended August 18, 2017. In July 2018, non-food bank credit rose by 10.6 per as compared with an increase of 5.3 percent in July 2017.

Over 100 brokerage firms under SEBI scanner in NSEL case

More than 100 brokerage firms, including several big names, have come under capital market regulator SEBI's scanner for allegedly defrauding investors of over Rs 4,000 crore in the high-profile NSEL case, officials said.

While proceedings are already underway against five brokers (Anand Rathi Commodities, Geofin Comtrade, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker, Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd and India Infoline Commodities), SEBI has identified 111 other brokerage firms under its jurisdiction for further possible action for allegedly defaulting on payments on the erstwhile National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) platform.

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat files Rs 500-cr IPO paper with Sebi

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 500 crore through an initial share-sale. The company is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products in the country.

"The initial public offer (IPO) comprises of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Equirus Capital and SBI Capital Markets will manage the company's IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

One stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 14, Adani Enterprises is present in this list.

