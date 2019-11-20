What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian markets closed higher on Tuesday and Nifty50 is back above 11900 levels which suggests that bulls are trying to make a comeback on D-Street.

The final tally on D-Street -- Sensex settled 186 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 40,469.70, while Nifty finished with a gain of 56 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,940.10.

Gains in telecom, pharma, energy and infra stocks pushed the market higher while losses in auto, metals and consumer stocks limited gains.

US Markets

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell from record levels on as forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's fueled worries about consumer spending and the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.2 points, or 0.36%, to 27,934.02, the S&P 500 lost 1.85 points, or 0.06%, to 3,120.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,570.66.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were trading mixed as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, said a Reuters report. Brent crude futures were trading around $60.91 a barrel, after sliding 2.6 percent overnight.

Investors await minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting where it cut interest rates and signalled a pause for the time being.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 29 points loss or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,952-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs: Trump

The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, threatening an escalation of the spat that has damaged economic growth worldwide, said a Reuters report.

Reliance Jio to hike mobile tariffs

Reliance Jio on November 19 said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks. The statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced a hike in call and data charges from next month.

Demerger of NMDC by next week

The Core Group of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, may take a final call on the proposed demerger and disinvestment plan of NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant located in Chhattisgarh.

Sebi issues directions on margins collection in cash segment

Markets regulator Sebi on November said trading and clearing members should compulsorily collect upfront certain margins from their clients in the cash segment.

The watchdog has issued a circular on 'Collection and reporting of margins by Trading Member (TM) /Clearing Member (CM) in Cash Segment' and certain provisions would come into force from January 1, 2020, and the rest from April 1, 2020.

India-focussed offshore funds see withdrawal of $1.4 bn in Q2

India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs witnessed a net outflow of $1.4 billion (over Rs 9,900 crore) in July-September period of this year, making it the sixth consecutive quarter of withdrawal, a report has said.

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

State-run banks report fraud of more than $13 billion in 6 months

State-run banks reported fraud worth 958 billion rupees ($13.3 billion) from April to end-September of this year, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday, as the government struggles to help banks recoup losses, said a Reuters report.

State banks reported 5,743 cases of fraud in the period, most of which had taken place over the last several years, although 1,000 cases worth 25 billion rupees had just taken place, Nirmala Sitharaman told the upper house of parliament.

FC likely to reject $12 billion package to help utilities cut pollution: source

Finance Commission has told the power ministry that its proposal to award utilities 835 billion rupees ($11.6 billion) in incentives to install equipment to curb emissions is “unviable,” a senior official at the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry submitted its proposal to the Finance Commission, which reviews government spending, in February.

Rupee recovers 13 paise to end at 71.71 against USD

The rupee recovered from initial losses to settle higher by 13 paise at 71.71 against the US currency on November 19, propped up softening crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity markets.

Institutional Activity

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 915.37 crore, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 262.35, provisional data showed.