Being a contrarian: Again echoing Buffett’s principle of being greedy when others are not, Damani said a good investor is not afraid of placing bets even if the market says otherwise. “It is the art of good value investing, to be a contrarian. A lot of the picks when we bought was not met with popularity in the market. So that's part of the game, I mean, if you are scared to be contrarian you will probably not going to be a good value investor.”