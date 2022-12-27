English
    Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

    Associated Press
    December 27, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
    Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

    Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break.

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

    Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy.

    Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
