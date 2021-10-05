MARKET NEWS

Wall Street open higher, rebounding somewhat

Among individual companies, PepsiCo climbed 0.6 percent as it lifted its full-year forecast following better-than-expected profits.

AFP
October 05, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, rebounding somewhat from the prior session's losses, as investors weighed worries about rising interest rates and unsettled Washington policy questions.

Anxiety about inflation has been sharpened by strengthening energy prices and a rise in interest rates on US Treasury bonds.

Also on the list of worries: The threat of a US government default as lawmakers in Congress debate lifting the debt limit.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 34,125.50, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,319.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 14,343.01.

Close

The Commerce Department reported the US trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.

Facebook gained 0.9 percent, recovering a bit of the prior day's losses when it was hit with major outages across its platforms.

Facebook gained 0.9 percent, recovering a bit of the prior day's losses when it was hit with major outages across its platforms.

But the social media company will be under scrutiny later Tuesday when a former employee and whistleblower testifies before a congressional committee over accusations that the company has put profit about public wellbeing.
