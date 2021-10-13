Wall Street closes lower on jitters ahead of earnings, Fed minutes

U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday, extending losses late as investors grew more jittery in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla shares helped support the market.

Adding to investor caution, the Federal Reserve is expected to release minutes on Wednesday from its last policy meeting, which market participants will scour for hints about when the U.S. central bank could begin tapering its massive bond-buying program.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in the red with the Dow down the most, weighed by healthcare and industrials.

Earnings unofficially kick off this week with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday and other banks to follow. JPMorgan’s shares shed 0.8% on the day, while the S&P 500 banks index edged down 0.6%.

Analysts expect to see strong U.S. profit growth for the third quarter. But a number of companies have warned of issues and investors are worried about how supply chain problems and higher prices will affect businesses emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the most part, institutional portfolio managers are of the view - let’s see what earnings look like and how much of a negative impact is being seen from shortages, higher rates and supply chain bottlenecks,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.