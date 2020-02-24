Unichem Labs share price jumps 12% on no observations from USFDA for Roha unit

Unichem Laboratories share price rallied 11.7 percent intraday on February 24 after its Roha unit did not get any observation from the US health regulator.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) manufacturing unit at Roha in Maharashtra from February 17 to February 21, 2020.

"The inspection was a routine current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) surveillance," Unichem said in its BSE filing.

It successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 147.25, up Rs 10.60, or 7.76 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1507 hours.