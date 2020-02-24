App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Labs share price jumps 12% on no observations from USFDA for Roha unit

The inspection successfully concluded by USFDA without any FDA form 483 issued, company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unichem Laboratories share price rallied 11.7 percent intraday on February 24 after its Roha unit did not get any observation from the US health regulator.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) manufacturing unit at Roha in Maharashtra from February 17 to February 21, 2020.

"The inspection was a routine current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) surveillance," Unichem said in its BSE filing.

Close

It successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued, it added.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 147.25, up Rs 10.60, or 7.76 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1507 hours.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Unichem Laboratories

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.