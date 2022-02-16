English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Ukraine crisis: US stocks lower amid Ukraine uncertainty

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg indicated that major questions persist about Russia's announcement Tuesday that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border.

    AFP
    February 16, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday, giving back some of the prior session's gains amid skepticism over Russia's latest statements on Ukraine, while investors digested strong US retail sales data.

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg indicated that major questions persist about Russia's announcement Tuesday that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border.

    "It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal," Stoltenberg said.

    ALSO READ: Ukraine stages drills as NATO and US see no Russia pullback

    Meanwhile, US retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported.

    Close

    Related stories

    About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 34,804.12.

    The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,439.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 13,956.69.

    Investors are looking ahead to the release later Wednesday of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting.

    Fed officials have signaled plans to significantly tighten monetary supply this year, including through multiple interest rate hikes.

    Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the relative steadiness of US Treasury yields in response to Tuesday's producer price inflation report could be a hopeful sign for investors.

    "If this resilience continues, the stock market could eventually take some comfort in the notion that the Treasury market is starting to believe peak inflation has arrived and that the Fed's likely response in the near term has been priced in already," O'Hare said.
    AFP
    Tags: #Jens Stoltenberg #Ukraine crisis #Ukrainian border #US retail sales data #US stocks
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 09:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.