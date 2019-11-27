Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO to open on December 2, price band set at Rs 36-37 per share

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on November 27 has decided to launch its initial public offering on December 2, 2019.

The bank after consultation with merchant bankers has fixed issue price band at Rs 36-37 per share.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank which plans to raise Rs 750 crore through the fresh issue.

The issue will close on December 4, 2019. Bids can be made for minimum 400 equity shares and in multiples of 400 shares thereafter.

The bank had received approval for the public issue from the Securities and Exchange Board of India in October.

The proposed issue includes a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to around Rs 75 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. These shareholders will get shares at a discount of Rs 2 per share to the final issue price.

The bank reduced its issue size after fundraising in a pre-IPO placement of over 7.14 crore shares. It garnered Rs 250 crore in through pre-IPO route.

The bank in its RHP said proceeds of the fresh issue would be utilised towards augmenting its Tier – 1 capital base to meet future requirements, and issue expenses.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Securities and JM Financial. Karvy Fintech Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.